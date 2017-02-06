Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story
The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story , the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story - and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco , according to Deadline Hollywood : Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America's response to Hurricane Katrina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|219,198
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 1
|Donald
|568
|Opiates
|Jan 28
|504doctor
|1
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC