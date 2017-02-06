Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanc...

Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story , the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story - and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco , according to Deadline Hollywood : Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America's response to Hurricane Katrina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr scientia potentia... 219,198
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 1 Donald 568
Opiates Jan 28 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC