Annette Bening to play Kathleen Blanco in Katrina: American Crime Story

The first bit of star casting has been done for Katrina: American Crime Story , the miniseries sequel to The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story - and it's a big name: Annette Bening will take on the role of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco , according to Deadline Hollywood : Katrina: American Crime Story will tell the story of America's response to Hurricane Katrina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.