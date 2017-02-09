After domestic abuse, Sen. Troy Brown to face expulsion measure in Louisiana Senate
Louisiana state Sen. Troy Brown, D-Geismar, says he won't resign despite two convictions related to domestic violence. Two Louisiana state senators plan to try to expel a colleague , Troy Brown, from the Senate now that the Napoleonville Democrat has pleaded no contest to two separate charges of domestic abuse in the past year.
