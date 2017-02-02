Affordable Care Act is subject of fir...

Affordable Care Act is subject of first bill pre-filed for the 2017 Louisiana legislative session

State Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Covington, in a bill filed almost three months prior to the 2017 general legislative session, is seeking an exemption for Louisiana residents from Affordable Care Act noncompliance penalties. The filing of House Bill 6 came shortly after President Donald Trump signed a similar executive order on Inauguration Day, mandating ACA-related federal departments and agencies waive provisions imposing a financial burden on states or individuals.

