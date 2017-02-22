8K Louisianans Possibly Impacted by Reinsurance Broker's Data Breach
The Louisiana Department of Insurance reported that a reinsurance broker contracted by the Louisiana Health Cooperative has experienced a data breach. As a result, former LAHC policyholder Personally Identifiable Information and in some cases Protected Health Information such as names, social security numbers and health insurance information may have been exposed to or viewed by unauthorized individuals.
