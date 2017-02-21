85 percent of Louisiana's population ...

85 percent of Louisiana's population in recovery from natural disasters

Here's a sobering statistic: 85 percent of Louisiana's population, in 56 out of 64 parishes, is in recovery of some sort from natural disasters since March. That was part of the data poured out Thursday to the state Senate Select Committee on Women and Children.

