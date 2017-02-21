85 percent of Louisiana's population in recovery from natural disasters
Here's a sobering statistic: 85 percent of Louisiana's population, in 56 out of 64 parishes, is in recovery of some sort from natural disasters since March. That was part of the data poured out Thursday to the state Senate Select Committee on Women and Children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|MADRONE
|219,622
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|7 hr
|He is a phony
|578
|Handy Mandy
|14 hr
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
|#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13)
|Feb 15
|Speedy
|23
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC