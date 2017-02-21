5 things you might have missed in Lou...

5 things you might have missed in Louisiana deficit debate

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Here are some smaller items that have come up in the discussions about how to close Louisiana's $304 million midyear budget deficit. at midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Handy Mandy Tue Richard1366 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sun replaytime 219,597
Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup Feb 17 Kelkel2017 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Feb 15 Angelnurse 577
#1 Bisexual Dating Site in US (Sep '13) Feb 15 Speedy 23
Opiates Feb 8 HTrain 2
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan '17 Francis the talki... 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,679 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC