3 dead in explosion at packaging plant in Beauregard Parish
Chief Deputy Joe Toler, of the parish sheriff's office, says they were notified about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday about a blast at the Packaging Corporation of America facility and sent several units to investigate. Toler says at least one person remains unaccounted for and several more are injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|replaytime
|219,245
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|14 hr
|Elaine
|569
|Opiates
|Wed
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC