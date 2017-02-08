3 dead in explosion at packaging plan...

3 dead in explosion at packaging plant in Beauregard Parish

12 hrs ago

Chief Deputy Joe Toler, of the parish sheriff's office, says they were notified about 11:10 a.m. Wednesday about a blast at the Packaging Corporation of America facility and sent several units to investigate. Toler says at least one person remains unaccounted for and several more are injured.

