29 more small businesses receive flood aid from Rebirth fund

Twenty-nine small businesses damaged by the August flood were awarded $147,000 in grants Monday during the fourth round of funding by the Louisiana Small Business Rebirth Fund. To date, 142 small businesses have been awarded $761,755 in total grants.

