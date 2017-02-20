2017 LHSAA girls basketball playoff brackets released
The LHSAA released the 2017 playoff brackets on Monday. The first round playoff matchups will begin on Thursday Feb.16 and will continue until the state championship games in Hammond, March 3-4.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Coca-Cola
|219,384
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|18 hr
|philip stevens
|576
|Opiates
|Feb 8
|HTrain
|2
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan '17
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC