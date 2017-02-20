2017 LHSAA girls basketball playoff b...

2017 LHSAA girls basketball playoff brackets released

16 hrs ago

The LHSAA released the 2017 playoff brackets on Monday. The first round playoff matchups will begin on Thursday Feb.16 and will continue until the state championship games in Hammond, March 3-4.

Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

