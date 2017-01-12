Where are Louisiana newcomers coming ...

Where are Louisiana newcomers coming from? See the top 10 states

Read more: NOLA.com

The U.S. Census Bureau keeps a trove of information on where Americans choose to live, including state-to-state moves. We've previously explored who's moving to and from our metro area in New Orleans, but what about at the state level? We looked at the 2015 American Community Survey -- the most recent data available -- to see what states people are moving to Louisiana from.

