When President Obama -- and Michelle ...

When President Obama -- and Michelle -- visited Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

After two terms, President Barack Obama will cede office to his successor, Donald Trump . But before he does, let's take a look back at the 44th president's visits to Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 14 min scientia potentia... 218,767
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 21 hr Jean foley 558
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Wed Ghost with the most 1
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC