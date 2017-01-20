West Monroe band salutes its Louisiana roots The 203-member band was the only one from Louisiana participating in the inaugural parade. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/01/20/west-monroe-band-salute-its-louisiana-roots/96860556/ Jan 20, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; West Monroe High School Marching Band march in the Inaugural Parade during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration at the Lafayette Park reviewing stand.

