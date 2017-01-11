Volunteers honored at Louisiana 4-H Volunteer Leader Association Conference
First row, from left, are Dawn Culbreath, Excellence in Service-Learning Award winner and Bronze Level Master Volunteer; Misty Green, Program Pioneer Award winner; Scott Lee, 4-H Spirit Award and Silver Level Master Volunteer; Barabara Arton, Youth/Adult Partnership Award winner; and Karen Shirley, 4-H Agent of the Year; and second row, Veronica Del Bianco, 4-H volunteer and leadership development specialist; Fran Castille, Gold Level Master Volunteer; Jaye Guerin, Silver Level Master Volunteer; Debra Thower, Bronze Level Master Volunteer; and Janet Fox, Louisiana 4-H department head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Hottie9132
|218,720
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Tue
|Saved by Grace
|556
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC