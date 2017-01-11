Volunteers honored at Louisiana 4-H V...

Volunteers honored at Louisiana 4-H Volunteer Leader Association Conference

First row, from left, are Dawn Culbreath, Excellence in Service-Learning Award winner and Bronze Level Master Volunteer; Misty Green, Program Pioneer Award winner; Scott Lee, 4-H Spirit Award and Silver Level Master Volunteer; Barabara Arton, Youth/Adult Partnership Award winner; and Karen Shirley, 4-H Agent of the Year; and second row, Veronica Del Bianco, 4-H volunteer and leadership development specialist; Fran Castille, Gold Level Master Volunteer; Jaye Guerin, Silver Level Master Volunteer; Debra Thower, Bronze Level Master Volunteer; and Janet Fox, Louisiana 4-H department head.

