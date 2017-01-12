USDA designates 6 Louisiana Parishes ...

USDA designates 6 Louisiana Parishes as primary natural disaster...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Catahoula, De Soto, La Salle, Natchitoches, Red River and Winn parishes in Louisiana as a primary natural disaster areas due to damages and losses caused by severe storms and flooding that occurred from Aug. 11, 2016, through Aug. 31, 2016. "Our hearts go out to those Louisiana farmers and ranchers affected by recent natural disasters," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 18 hr Dogen 218,709
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,233 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC