USDA designates 6 Louisiana Parishes as primary natural disaster...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Catahoula, De Soto, La Salle, Natchitoches, Red River and Winn parishes in Louisiana as a primary natural disaster areas due to damages and losses caused by severe storms and flooding that occurred from Aug. 11, 2016, through Aug. 31, 2016. "Our hearts go out to those Louisiana farmers and ranchers affected by recent natural disasters," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

