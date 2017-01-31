US, Louisiana schools reach pact in 1...

US, Louisiana schools reach pact in 1965 desegregation case

The Decatur Daily

Renewed efforts to desegregate three nearly all-black elementary schools and recruit a diverse faculty and staff are part of a new agreement between a south Louisiana school district and the Justice Department in a federal court case that dates back to 1965. If all of the agreement's requirements are met, federal supervision of the schools in St. James Parish could end in three years.

