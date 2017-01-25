Unsettling' Video Shows Driver Slam i...

Unsettling' Video Shows Driver Slam into Louisiana Police Vehicle

Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

An allegedly drug-impaired driver and a Louisiana state trooper escaped with minor injuries after the former slammed into the latter's car in a dramatic moment caught on camera. The accident happened Saturday afternoon in southeast Louisiana, west of Hammond, state police said, after witnesses called police about an erratic driver on Interstate 12. Police said in a statement that they suspect Burch was impaired from heroin during the crash.

