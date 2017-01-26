Unrestrained driver dies in St. Marti...

Unrestrained driver dies in St. Martin Parish crash

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th, State Police began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 182, near Boudreaux Road, in St. Martin Parish. Troopers say investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Lewis was traveling westbound on LA 182.

