Trump transition team moves to drum up support for president-elect's agenda in Louisiana

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out The Vote" rally to stump for Republican senate candidate, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy, and other congressional candidates, in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. ORG XMIT: LAGH105 President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally in a DOW Chemical Hanger at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.