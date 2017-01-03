Trump transition team moves to drum up support for president-elect's agenda in Louisiana
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a "Get Out The Vote" rally to stump for Republican senate candidate, Louisiana Treasurer John Kennedy, and other congressional candidates, in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. ORG XMIT: LAGH105 President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally in a DOW Chemical Hanger at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|42 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,703
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC