Traffic Alert: Crews replacing pavement markings on I-220
Ramps and lanes are being closed one by one as Louisiana highway department crews replace pavement markings on the interstate in Bossier and Caddo parishes. The work is being done between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and anytime between 9 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Monday.
