Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent
A Louisiana tourism official has been placed on paid administrative leave after inadvertently sharing an adult video on her employer's Instagram account while on business in Baton Rouge. The half-hour video with nudity went live on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau's Instagram account Dec. 19 and sent notifications to followers.
