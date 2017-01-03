Tourism director on leave after adult...

Tourism director on leave after adult video mistakenly sent

15 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

A Louisiana tourism official has been placed on paid administrative leave after inadvertently sharing an adult video on her employer's Instagram account while on business in Baton Rouge. The half-hour video with nudity went live on the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau's Instagram account Dec. 19 and sent notifications to followers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

