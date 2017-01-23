To Fight Coastal Damage, Louisiana Parishes Pushed To Sue Energy Industry
Wetlands and marshlands that once protected New Orleans and the surrounding areas from storm surge have been depleted over the years. Here, the $1.1 billion Lake Borgne Surge Barrier outside New Orleans in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Richardfs
|218,841
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC