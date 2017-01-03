There's a new political party in Loui...

There's a new political party in Louisiana

3 hrs ago

While you were gathering with family and friends and celebrating the holidays last month, a new political party was very quietly established in Louisiana. It hopes to one day compete with the Republican and Democratic parties, which may be a bit of windmill-tilting, but for now it's being touted as part of a new "independent-minded" movement in the Bayou State.

