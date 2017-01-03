The year in drugs: what's next for Louisiana and the U.S.
Pot legalization initiatives won in California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada, losing only in Arizona. These weren't the first states to legalize marijuana - Colorado and Washington led the way in 2012, with Alaska, Oregon and Washington, D.C., following in 2014 - but in one fell swoop, states with a combined population of nearly 50 million people freed the weed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Blitzking
|218,720
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Sun
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC