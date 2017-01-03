The Times-Picayune establishes Louisi...

The Times-Picayune establishes Louisiana Coastal Reporting Team

Environment reporter Mark Schleifstein, seen here flying to a tour of Louisiana barrier island restoration projects, will lead The Times-Picayune's new Coastal Reporting Team. The Times-Picayune will create a Louisiana Coastal Reporting Team in early 2017 dedicated to in-depth coverage of the state's ongoing, devastating land loss .

