The Latest: Impact of charter school funding dispute delayed
Superintendent of Education John White said a state appellate court late Friday delayed the impact of its ruling that money from Louisiana's public school funding formula can't pay for charter schools created by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The stay issued by the court means Louisiana can send the next monthly payment to those charter schools Wednesday, as scheduled.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|47 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,803
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Sat
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Thu
|lalady
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Jan 18
|Jean foley
|558
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
