The Latest: Impact of charter school ...

The Latest: Impact of charter school funding dispute delayed

22 hrs ago

Superintendent of Education John White said a state appellate court late Friday delayed the impact of its ruling that money from Louisiana's public school funding formula can't pay for charter schools created by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. The stay issued by the court means Louisiana can send the next monthly payment to those charter schools Wednesday, as scheduled.

