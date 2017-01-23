The Latest: Family fight apparently sparked fatal house fire
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says a family fight apparently prompted a 28-year-old man to splash gasoline around the house and start the fire that killed him and hospitalized his twin brother and their father. Deputy Chief Brant Thompson says the man's father is hospitalized with burns over 85 percent of his body, and the brother apparently was burned pulling his father out of the house.
