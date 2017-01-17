The Dakota Access fight is moving to Louisiana.

Energy Transfer Partners, the company that's trying to build the embattled Dakota Access Pipeline , is also currently attempting to construct a stretch of pipeline in Louisiana that would ultimately carry oil from DAPL to refineries on the Gulf Coast. If approved, the Bayou Bridge pipeline extension would transport up to 480,000 barrels of crude a day across 600 acres of wetlands and 700 bodies of water, including wells that reportedly supply 300,000 households with drinking water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.