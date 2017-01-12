Suspects in shooting of LDWF agent ap...

Suspects in shooting of LDWF agent appear in court; denied bond

12 hrs ago

Two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent Tyler Wheeler made their first appearance in Morehouse Parish Court this morning. Amethyst Baird and Jeremy Gullette arrived to the Morehouse Parish Courthouse this morning in separate sheriff's deputy vehicles, and we both heavily guarded as they made their way into the courthouse.

