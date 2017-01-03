State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Sulphur
Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place around 10 p.m. Monday, according to authorities. Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were responding to an attempted suicide at a mobile park on Mosswood Drive in Sulphur.
