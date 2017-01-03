State police investigating officer-in...

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Sulphur

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place around 10 p.m. Monday, according to authorities. Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were responding to an attempted suicide at a mobile park on Mosswood Drive in Sulphur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 59 min IB DaMann 218,706
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Sun Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Dec 23 Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC