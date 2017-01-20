Speed -- and caution -- urged on Louisiana's 50-year plan to save its coast

Now that four public hearings have been held on Louisiana's new $50 billion, 50-year plan to save its southern flank, staff at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority turn to tweaking the draft before presenting it to agency's governing board for a vote. The last of the hearings, held in Wednesday night in Mandeville , ended with several calls for speed and caution in completing the plan's 120 projects.

