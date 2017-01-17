Speckled trout aren't acting like it's January
Capt. Tommy Pellegrin has been catching unusually nice speckled trout for this time of year by fishing a Berkley Rattle Shrimp in the waters of southern Terrebonne Parish. If you go looking for speckled trout right now where you'd normally find them in January, you'll end up more frustrated than a Cleveland Browns fan.
