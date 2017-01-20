South Louisiana parish wants to lessen dependence on oil and gas
Terrebonne Parish officials have launched an effort to make the parish less reliant on oil so it can better weather the industry downturns that have cost the area thousands of jobs in recent years. reports the plan, led by the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, seeks to strengthen the three pillars of the parish's economy: oil and gas, seafood and agriculture, and medical services.
