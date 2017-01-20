South Louisiana parish wants to lesse...

South Louisiana parish wants to lessen dependence on oil and gas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Baton Rouge Business Report

Terrebonne Parish officials have launched an effort to make the parish less reliant on oil so it can better weather the industry downturns that have cost the area thousands of jobs in recent years. reports the plan, led by the Terrebonne Economic Development Authority, seeks to strengthen the three pillars of the parish's economy: oil and gas, seafood and agriculture, and medical services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 9 min ChristineM 218,712
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 10 Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,805 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC