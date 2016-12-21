South Louisiana braces for 'enhanced' risk of severe weather
A tornado warning has been issued for St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. It is scheduled to remain in effect until 11 a.m. An "enhanced" risk means there is a 30 percent chance of seeing severe weather within a 25-mile radius.
