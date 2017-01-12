Source: WAFB
A Trooper was injured on Sunday January 15, 2017 when his patrol car was involved in a three vehicle hit and run on Millerville Rd. near Old Hammond Hwy. At approximately 3:00 p.m. an unknown vehicle rear-ended a Louisiana State Police Crown Victoria, and a 2008 Toyota Tacoma on Millerville Rd. Immediately following the crash, the unknown driver left the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on Old Hammond Hwy.
