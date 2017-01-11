Some food stamp recipients soon to gr...

Some food stamp recipients soon to grocery shop online, but not yet those in Louisiana

Beginning this summer, some Americans who receive food assistance will have a new way to feed their families. The Agriculture Department said that it will test a program that allows people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - SNAP, known as food stamps - to order groceries online through various retailers.

