Society of the War of 1812 recreates the Grand Military Victory Ball

On Jan. 8, 1815, the United States won the Battle of New Orleans, and the War of 1812 was essentially over. To celebrate this occasion, a Grand Military Victory Ball was organized, at which young ladies were presented to Major General Andrew Jackson and his wife, Rachel Jackson; Governor William Charles Cole Claiborne, and Mayor Nicholas Girod at the Cabildo.

