Six Louisiana men arrested in child p...

Six Louisiana men arrested in child porn sweep

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A joint investigation lands six Louisiana men in jail on more than 200 counts of child pornography and exploitation, announced the Louisiana Attorney General's Office Wednesday. Trey LeCompte, 31 of Marrero, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for one count of Attempted Production of Sexual Abuse Images and Videos of Children, one count of Indecent Behavior, and one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,746
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... 10 hr Ghost with the most 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Tue Vyuka Matematiky 557
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC