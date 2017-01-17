Six Louisiana men arrested in child porn sweep

A joint investigation lands six Louisiana men in jail on more than 200 counts of child pornography and exploitation, announced the Louisiana Attorney General's Office Wednesday. Trey LeCompte, 31 of Marrero, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for one count of Attempted Production of Sexual Abuse Images and Videos of Children, one count of Indecent Behavior, and one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.