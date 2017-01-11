Sheriff: Deputies shot teen who pointed gun at authorities
" A Louisiana sheriff says his deputies shot a 19-year-old man who was arguing with his mother and pointing his gun at them. News outlets report that Austin L. Rackley, of Sulphur, was shot in the neck Monday night and later hospitalized in stable condition.
