Restore Louisiana Task Force approves...

Restore Louisiana Task Force approves plan for $1.2 billion in federal flood aid

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Restore Louisiana Task Force approved a plan Friday to split up the second, larger pot of federal flood aid. Congress has approved $1.6 billion so far: $1.2 billion back in December and $438 million earlier in the fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... 3 hr Francis the talki... 2
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 hr Regolith Based Li... 218,797
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Thu lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Wed Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC