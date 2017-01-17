Restore Louisiana Task Force approves plan for $1.2 billion in federal flood aid
The Restore Louisiana Task Force approved a plan Friday to split up the second, larger pot of federal flood aid. Congress has approved $1.6 billion so far: $1.2 billion back in December and $438 million earlier in the fall.
