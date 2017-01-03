Republicans to meet in Philadelphia l...

Republicans to meet in Philadelphia later this month; Louisiana's Steve Scalise slated as presenter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fires up the crowd and introduces John Kennedy before President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy Friday Dec. 9, 2016, in the Dow Chemical Airplane Hangar at Metro Airport. U.S. House and Senate Republicans will take part in the annual Republican Issues Retreat in Philadelphia in two weeks, and U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican who is the chamber's 3rd-highest ranking member, is slated to be one of the event's presenters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Dolly1510 218,713
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 6 hr Saved by Grace 556
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Sun Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec '16 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,800,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC