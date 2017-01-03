Republicans to meet in Philadelphia later this month; Louisiana's Steve Scalise slated as presenter
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise fires up the crowd and introduces John Kennedy before President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate candidate John Kennedy Friday Dec. 9, 2016, in the Dow Chemical Airplane Hangar at Metro Airport. U.S. House and Senate Republicans will take part in the annual Republican Issues Retreat in Philadelphia in two weeks, and U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Jefferson Republican who is the chamber's 3rd-highest ranking member, is slated to be one of the event's presenters.
