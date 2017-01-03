Rep. John Schroder is first major candidate in Louisiana treasurer race
State Rep. John Schroder, R- Covington , on Monday became the first elected official to enter the 2017 Louisiana treasurer's race . Eleven people have indicated they are looking at running for the office, including several legislators, but Schroder is one of the few who already has started to raise money for the campaign.
