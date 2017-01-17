Police: Child dies after being hit by MLK Day parade float
Authorities say a child has died after being struck by a float during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Louisiana. KATC-TV reports that witnesses say the child was struck by the vehicle pulling the float after the child entered the roadway, perhaps for a piece of candy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,725
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Vyuka Matematiky
|557
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|Jan 8
|Xstain Mullahs
|5
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec '16
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC