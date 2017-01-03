Plastic surgeon accused of rape and video voyeurism eyeing March trial date
Attorneys involved in the criminal case against Uptown plastic surgeon Dr. Alireza Sadeghi are eyeing a March trial date, the lawyers said in court Friday . Sadeghi faces charges of rape and video voyeurism, which he has vehemently denied through his attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge...
|5 hr
|Sandy feet
|1
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,702
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC