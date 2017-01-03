Plastic surgeon accused of rape and v...

Plastic surgeon accused of rape and video voyeurism eyeing March trial date

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Attorneys involved in the criminal case against Uptown plastic surgeon Dr. Alireza Sadeghi are eyeing a March trial date, the lawyers said in court Friday . Sadeghi faces charges of rape and video voyeurism, which he has vehemently denied through his attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... 5 hr Sandy feet 1
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 13 hr scientia potentia... 218,702
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Dec 23 Americus 555
News Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req... Dec 16 Le Jimbo 2
News Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20... Dec 9 bottlecap 1
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,109

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC