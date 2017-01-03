Pantry-to-plate programs help LSU stu...

Pantry-to-plate programs help LSU students prepare easy, inexpensive meals

16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Cooking a healthy meal on a budget seems daunting, but finding a meal that is easy, delicious and inexpensive may be a lot easier than many think. Twice during the fall semester, LSU's Student Health Center partnered with the university's Kitchens on the Geaux to conduct pantry-to-plate demonstrations aimed at students on how to make simple, healthy meals with basic ingredients found in the pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

