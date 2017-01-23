Panel discusses sale of slaves in Louisiana by university in 1838

In this June 30, 2016 photo, Georgetown University president John J. DeGioia, second from left, talks with, from left, Doris Ventress Watson, Johnny Harris, Ella Richardson, Maxine Crump, Walter Johnson and Brenda Cunningham, during his visit with Cornelius "Neely" Hawkins' descendants and family members, near Hawkins' gravesite in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery in Maringouin, La. Hawkins was of one of the slaves in the university's 1838 slave sale.

