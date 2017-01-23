Panel discusses sale of slaves in Louisiana by university in 1838
In this June 30, 2016 photo, Georgetown University president John J. DeGioia, second from left, talks with, from left, Doris Ventress Watson, Johnny Harris, Ella Richardson, Maxine Crump, Walter Johnson and Brenda Cunningham, during his visit with Cornelius "Neely" Hawkins' descendants and family members, near Hawkins' gravesite in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery in Maringouin, La. Hawkins was of one of the slaves in the university's 1838 slave sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,606
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC