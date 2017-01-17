Obamacare repeal threatens public...

Louisiana Sec. of Health Dr. Rebekah Gee, center, is shown with LSU President King Alexander and Dr. Nicole Lurie, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness with the U.S. Public Health Service The funding for many state public health and prevention programs is in jeopardy along with insurance for 20 million people as Congress moves to repeal the Affordable Care Act . While the ACA requires insurers to cover mammograms, colonoscopies and other preventive care, a less prominent provision authorized a federal fund to prevent the soaring incidence of chronic diseases including diabetes and heart disease.

