Oak Grove man arrest for child exploi...

Oak Grove man arrest for child exploitation along with two others

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry today announced the arrest of three Louisiana men on nearly 50 charges of child exploitation. "My Cyber Crime Unit is committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children," said General Landry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 25 min MADRONE 218,921
Opiates 14 hr 504doctor 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Jan 18 Jean foley 558
News Weird 4 mins ago 9:09 p.m.Me-ouch! La. kitty ge... Jan 8 Xstain Mullahs 5
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC