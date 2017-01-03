No more pipelines, Louisiana environmental group says, citing 144 accidents
A map shows the approximate locations of the 144 petrochemical incidents in Louisiana in 2016 that were reported to the U.S. Coast Guard's National Response Center. Citing "catastrophic" problems in Louisiana's oil and gas infrastructure, the head of a New Orleans-based environmental health and justice organization said Tuesday that the state should not approve any more pipelines, including the proposed $670 million Bayou Bridge pipeline .
