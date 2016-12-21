No major levee work for Lafitte area in Louisiana's new coastal plan
The historic fishing villages in the Jean Lafitte area on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish have long begged for a ring of levees to hold back storm surges caused by a 100-year hurricane. But that level of protection is not included in the 2017 update of Louisiana's coastal protection and restoration master plan , which was released Tuesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|scientia potentia...
|218,650
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Dec 23
|Americus
|555
|Lawmakers face flood of inauguration ticket req...
|Dec 16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Judge tosses Louisianan's gay-, sex-shift-right...
|Dec 15
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Trump rallies Louisiana GOP voters for final 20...
|Dec 9
|bottlecap
|1
|GOP aims to grow majority in final Senate race,...
|Dec 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC