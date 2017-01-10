NFIP: Number of Flood Policies in Louisiana Spikes to More than 480K
The National Flood Insurance Program says there are now more than 480,000 active NFIP flood policies in Louisiana following the March and August floods, representing an increase of more than 35,000 policies. NFIP had the largest monthly increase of more than 20,000 policies from August to September last year.
